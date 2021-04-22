The faces behind ACE

Senior Airman Brage Amspacher, 48th Fighter Wing client systems technician, poses for a photo at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 22, 2021. At the Liberty Wing, Amspacher fixes hardware and software problems as well as works on the network. During Agile Combat Employment exercises, Amspacher not only sets up and sustains the system, but he mans and guards all classification levels of networking as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

