TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios

U.S. Marine Corps Tactical Signals Intelligence Operator course students from the Marine Corps Detachment, successfully locate Lance Cpl. Dylan Benedict, MCD TSOC course student, during an intelligence field exercise outside of the MCD dormitories on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 23, 2021. Benedict was tracked by radio frequency, intelligence, and GPS coordinates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

