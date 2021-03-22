TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Dante Rivera, Marine Corps Detachment Tactical Signals Intelligence Operator course student, unscrews the antennas to the versatile radio observation and direction finder after completing a field exercise outside of the MCD dormitories on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 22, 2021. Goodfellow falls under Air Education and Training Command and offers exceptional training for all branches of the military and America’s Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

