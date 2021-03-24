TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios

Photo By Senior Airman Abbey Rieves | Batteries, transmitters, antennas and other intelligence equipment collect in the...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Abbey Rieves | Batteries, transmitters, antennas and other intelligence equipment collect in the pavilion behind the Marine Corps Detachment, on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 23, 2021. Joint service students in the MDC unitize the intelligence equipment to intercept radio signals in training priorities set by the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves) see less | View Image Page