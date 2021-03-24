Marine Corps Tactical Signals Intelligence Operator course students from the Marine Corps Detachment here, underwent an intelligence field exercise March 22-23.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 15:53
|Story ID:
|392206
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios, by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT