U.S. Marine Corps Tactical Signals Intelligence Operator course students from the Marine Corps Detachment, collaborate in teams to intercept a mock enemy intelligence signal with their THiEF, an intelligence signal collecting antenna, in a field exercise outside of the MCD dormitories on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 22, 2021. The intelligence device was carried in a backpack by a student and was used to accelerate and fully integrate core training objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 15:52 Photo ID: 6569532 VIRIN: 210322-F-DX569-1073 Resolution: 4067x2905 Size: 9.67 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.