U.S. Marine Corps Tactical Signals Intelligence Operator course students from the Marine Corps Detachment, collaborate in teams to intercept a mock enemy intelligence signal with their THiEF, an intelligence signal collecting antenna, in a field exercise outside of the MCD dormitories on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 22, 2021. The intelligence device was carried in a backpack by a student and was used to accelerate and fully integrate core training objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 15:52
|Photo ID:
|6569532
|VIRIN:
|210322-F-DX569-1073
|Resolution:
|4067x2905
|Size:
|9.67 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
