TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios

U.S. Marine Corps Tactical Signals Intelligence Operator course students from the Marine Corps Detachment, prepare intelligence equipment for an intelligence field exercise outside of the MCD dormitories on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 22, 2021. This field training was designed to deliver technically proficient, combat capable Marines to operating forces and supporting establishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

