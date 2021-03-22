TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kristopher Wilkes, Marine Corps Detachment Tactical Signals Intelligence Operator course student stores away a component of the THiEF intelligence device after completing a field exercise outside of the MCD dormitories on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 22, 2021. During the outdoor exercise, students were integrated into a simulated battlefield environment and used various intelligence devices to practice intercepting enemy radio signals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

