U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kristopher Wilkes, Marine Corps Detachment Tactical Signals Intelligence Operator course student stores away a component of the THiEF intelligence device after completing a field exercise outside of the MCD dormitories on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 22, 2021. During the outdoor exercise, students were integrated into a simulated battlefield environment and used various intelligence devices to practice intercepting enemy radio signals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 15:52
|Photo ID:
|6569537
|VIRIN:
|210322-F-DX569-1172
|Resolution:
|4585x3275
|Size:
|7.13 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
