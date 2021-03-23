U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Logan Swanson, Marine Corps Detachment Tactical Signals Intelligence Operator course student, wears a versatile radio observation and direction finder in his backpack while navigating through an intelligence field exercise outside of the MCD dormitories on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 23, 2021. When a signal is intercepted, the VROD’s antennas pinpointed which direction the pursued target was located. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 15:53 Photo ID: 6569538 VIRIN: 210323-F-DX569-1045 Resolution: 3862x3862 Size: 6.88 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.