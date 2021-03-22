U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Zachary Fulk, Marine Corps Detachment Tactical Signals Intelligence Operator course instructor, offers insight and recommends new techniques for the TSOC students, who are locating an enemy signal emitter with their versatile radio observation and direction finder during a field exercise outside of the MCD dormitories on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 22, 2021. Fulk and other MCD instructors were trained to challenge their students in order to promote educational attainment and expand warfighting readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 15:52 Photo ID: 6569533 VIRIN: 210322-F-DX569-1111 Resolution: 5025x3589 Size: 9.33 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.