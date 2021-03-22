TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Dante Rivera, Marine Corps Detachment Tactical Signals Intelligence Operator course student, analyzes a visual display of intercepted enemy radio signals during an intelligence field exercise outside of the MCD dormitories on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 22, 2021. The electronic display provided direction and coordinates of the intercepted radio waves for Rivera and his team to physically track through the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 15:52
|Photo ID:
|6569534
|VIRIN:
|210322-F-DX569-1117
|Resolution:
|5344x3817
|Size:
|9.35 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
