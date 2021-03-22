Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios [Image 5 of 12]

    TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Dante Rivera, Marine Corps Detachment Tactical Signals Intelligence Operator course student, analyzes a visual display of intercepted enemy radio signals during an intelligence field exercise outside of the MCD dormitories on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 22, 2021. The electronic display provided direction and coordinates of the intercepted radio waves for Rivera and his team to physically track through the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 15:52
    Photo ID: 6569534
    VIRIN: 210322-F-DX569-1117
    Resolution: 5344x3817
    Size: 9.35 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios
    TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios
    TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios
    TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios
    TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios
    TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios
    TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios
    TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios
    TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios
    TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios
    TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios
    TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    training
    intelligence
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    TSOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT