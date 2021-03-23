TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan Benedict, Marine Corps Detachment Tactical Signals Intelligence Operator course student, hides in brush during an intelligence field exercise outside of the MCD dormitories on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 23, 2021. Benedict played the role of “bunny” by transmitting simulated adversary radio frequencies for fellow classmates to intercept with their intelligence equipment during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

Date Taken: 03.23.2021
Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US