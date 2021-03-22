TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios

U.S. Marine Corps Tactical Signals Intelligence Operator course students from the Marine Corps Detachment, snake through brush and debris during an intelligence field exercise outside of the MCD dormitories on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 22, 2021. The students operated in small teams, which were designed to optimize the training curriculum and simulated real-life scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

