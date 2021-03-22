TSOC field exercise: training curriculum in simulated real-life scenarios

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Zachary Fulk, Marine Corps Detachment Tactical Signals Intelligence Operator course instructor, sends his students off with words of encouragement to undertake an intelligence field exercise outside of the MCD dormitories on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 22, 2021. The TSOC course trained universal intelligence skills to approximately 30 students, from 4 different job fields over a 12-training-day course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

