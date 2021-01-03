Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together

A CV-22 Osprey, assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, is shown on a visual display on an MC-130J Commando II, assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron, Kadena, Japan, during a Tilt-Rotor Air-to-Air Refueling sortie for exercise Gryphon Jet 21 near the Izu Peninsula, March 1, 2021. Over the course of the exercise special operations assets also conducted forward area refueling point and pilot proficiency trainings, and night vision goggle low level and airdrop sorties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

