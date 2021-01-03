Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together [Image 12 of 12]

    Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A CV-22 Osprey, assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, is shown on a visual display on an MC-130J Commando II, assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron, Kadena, Japan, during a Tilt-Rotor Air-to-Air Refueling sortie for exercise Gryphon Jet 21 near the Izu Peninsula, March 1, 2021. Over the course of the exercise special operations assets also conducted forward area refueling point and pilot proficiency trainings, and night vision goggle low level and airdrop sorties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base
    Yokota Air Base
    CV-22
    MC-130
    1st Special Operations Squadron

