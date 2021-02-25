Staff Sgt. Chris Paris, right, and Airman 1st Class Tyler Moore, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels technicians, Kadena Air Base, Japan, hold a fuel hose during a forward area refueling point training as part of exercise Gryphon Jet 21 at Yokota Air Base, March 1, 2021. FARP is a rapid transfer of fuel from one aircraft to another, in this case an MC-130J Commando II, assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Group, refuels a CV-22 Osprey, assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 02:11
|Photo ID:
|6541867
|VIRIN:
|210225-F-AX535-0380
|Resolution:
|6315x4215
|Size:
|10.44 MB
|Location:
|TOKYO, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
