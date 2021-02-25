Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together

Staff Sgt. Chris Paris, right, and Airman 1st Class Tyler Moore, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels technicians, Kadena Air Base, Japan, hold a fuel hose during a forward area refueling point training as part of exercise Gryphon Jet 21 at Yokota Air Base, March 1, 2021. FARP is a rapid transfer of fuel from one aircraft to another, in this case an MC-130J Commando II, assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Group, refuels a CV-22 Osprey, assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

