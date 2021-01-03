Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together

An MC-130J Commando II pilot, assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron, looks through night vision goggles for any obstacles as he banks left during a sortie for exercise Gryphon Jet 21, near the Izu Peninsula, Japan, March 1, 2021. During the exercise, special operations personnel conducted a variety of NVG training, including low-level flights, which test the pilot and aircraft’s ability to maneuver quickly under simulated tactical operating scenarios. (Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

