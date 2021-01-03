An MC-130J Commando II pilot, assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron, looks through night vision goggles for any obstacles as he banks left during a sortie for exercise Gryphon Jet 21, near the Izu Peninsula, Japan, March 1, 2021. During the exercise, special operations personnel conducted a variety of NVG training, including low-level flights, which test the pilot and aircraft’s ability to maneuver quickly under simulated tactical operating scenarios. (Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 02:23
|Photo ID:
|6541873
|VIRIN:
|210301-F-PS661-1243
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|TOKYO, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
