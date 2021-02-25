Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together [Image 5 of 12]

    Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class McKenzie McGroarty, 1st Special Operations Squadron loadmaster, Kadena Air Base, Japan, left, drains the gas from a fuel hose during a forward area refueling point training as part of exercise Gryphon Jet 21 at Yokota Air Base, March 1, 2021. With FARP support, any accessible landing zone can be used to refuel aircraft and get them back to the fight, enhancing the U.S. military’s adaptive capabilities to deliver airpower lethality more effectively and efficiently anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021
    VIRIN: 210225-F-AX535-0412
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base
    Yokota Air Base
    CV-22
    MC-130
    1st Special Operations Squadron

