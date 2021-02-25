Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together

Airman 1st Class McKenzie McGroarty, 1st Special Operations Squadron loadmaster, Kadena Air Base, Japan, left, drains the gas from a fuel hose during a forward area refueling point training as part of exercise Gryphon Jet 21 at Yokota Air Base, March 1, 2021. With FARP support, any accessible landing zone can be used to refuel aircraft and get them back to the fight, enhancing the U.S. military’s adaptive capabilities to deliver airpower lethality more effectively and efficiently anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

