Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together

Tech. Sgt. Joshua Monroe, left, and Tech. Sgt. Eric Wellman, 1st Special Operations Squadron loadmasters, wait for the green light to airdrop a container delivery system from an MC-130J Commando II during a sortie for exercise Gryphon Jet 21 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2021. The Commando II provides consistent infiltration, exfiltration and resupply of special operations forces and equipment. With exercises like GJ21, the special operations mission remains equipped for contingency response in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

Date Taken: 03.01.2021
Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP