Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together

Tech. Sgt. Eric Wellman, 1st Special Operations Squadron loadmaster, checks the tail flaps of an MC-130J Commando II prior to a sortie for exercise Gryphon Jet 21 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2021. During the exercise special operations personnel conducted airdrops, Tilt-Rotor Air-to-Air Refueling, forward area refueling point operations and pilot proficiency sorties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

