    Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together [Image 1 of 12]

    Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Chris Paris, left, and Airman 1st Class Tyler Moore, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels technicians, Kadena Air Base, Japan, watch as a CV-22 Osprey, assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, approaches during a forward area refueling point training as part of exercise Gryphon Jet 21 at Yokota Air Base, March 1, 2021. During the FARP training, special operations and LRS Airmen worked together to refuel the Osprey via MC-130J Commando II aircraft, assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 02:11
    Photo ID: 6541864
    VIRIN: 210225-F-AX535-0230
    Resolution: 6863x4232
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    Yokota Air Base
    CV-22
    MC-130
    1st Special Operations Squadron

