Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together

Staff Sgt. Chris Paris, left, and Airman 1st Class Tyler Moore, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels technicians, Kadena Air Base, Japan, watch as a CV-22 Osprey, assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, approaches during a forward area refueling point training as part of exercise Gryphon Jet 21 at Yokota Air Base, March 1, 2021. During the FARP training, special operations and LRS Airmen worked together to refuel the Osprey via MC-130J Commando II aircraft, assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

