Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together

Staff Sgt. Chris Paris, left, and Airman 1st Class Tyler Moore, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels technicians, Kadena Air Base, Japan, wait to attach a fuel pump to a CV-22 Osprey, assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, during a forward area refueling point training as part of exercise Gryphon Jet 21 at Yokota Air Base, March 1, 2021. Gryphon Jet exercises are conducted to train for rapid deployment and interoperability between special operations personnel and partnering units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP