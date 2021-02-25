Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together

Staff Sgt. Kevin Tan, 1st Special Operations Squadron loadmaster, Kadena Air Base, Japan, attaches a fuel pump to an MC-130J Commando II external fuel tank during a forward area refueling point training as part of exercise Gryphon Jet 21 at Yokota Air Base, March 1, 2021. With FARP capabilities, U.S. Air Force aircraft options are increased, and any accessible landing zone can be used as a refueling point, allowing aircraft to efficiently continue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

