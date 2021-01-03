Tech. Sgt. Joshua Monroe, 1st Special Operations Squadron loadmaster, attaches a parachute to a static line on an MC-130J Commando II prior to a sortie for exercise Gryphon Jet 21 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2021. GJ21 allowed special operation personnel to conduct a variety of training alongside their partnering units, to include a container delivery system upload and airdrop. Loadmasters are responsible for ensuring all cargo is properly rigged inside the aircraft and ready to be safely airdropped at the designated drop zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 02:12 Photo ID: 6541870 VIRIN: 210301-F-PS661-1073 Resolution: 5261x3393 Size: 2.23 MB Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.