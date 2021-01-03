Tech. Sgt. Eric Wellman, 1st Special Operations Squadron loadmaster, watches a container delivery system airdrop from an MC-130J Commando II during a sortie for exercise Gryphon Jet 21 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2021. Airdrop training sorties provide an opportunity for MC-130J aircrew to remain capable to provide consistent infiltration and resupply of special operations forces and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 02:12 Photo ID: 6541872 VIRIN: 210301-F-PS661-1185 Resolution: 4179x2846 Size: 1.79 MB Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.