    Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together

    Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Eric Wellman, 1st Special Operations Squadron loadmaster, watches a container delivery system airdrop from an MC-130J Commando II during a sortie for exercise Gryphon Jet 21 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2021. Airdrop training sorties provide an opportunity for MC-130J aircrew to remain capable to provide consistent infiltration and resupply of special operations forces and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 02:12
    Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP 
    This work, Kadena, Yokota Airmen enhance aircraft expertise together, by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base
    Yokota Air Base
    CV-22
    MC-130
    1st Special Operations Squadron

