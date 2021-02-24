Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th EARS aerial refuels F-15Es, F-16Cs

    908th EARS aerial refuels F-15Es, F-16Cs

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 331st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron fly over Southwest Asia, Feb. 24, 2021. The detachment of F-15Es enhanced U.S. Air Forces Central’s ability to deter aggression and promote security and stability within their area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 01:25
    Photo ID: 6536804
    VIRIN: 210224-F-DN281-1329
    Resolution: 2541x1500
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 908th EARS aerial refuels F-15Es, F-16Cs [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-10
    908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron
    U.S. Air Force Central
    77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    331st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron

