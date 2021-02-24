Two U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 331st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron fly over Southwest Asia, Feb. 24, 2021. The detachment of F-15Es enhanced U.S. Air Forces Central’s ability to deter aggression and promote security and stability within their area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 01:25
|Photo ID:
|6536804
|VIRIN:
|210224-F-DN281-1329
|Resolution:
|2541x1500
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|6
This work, 908th EARS aerial refuels F-15Es, F-16Cs [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT