U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andres Alvarado, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender flight engineer, performs preflight inspections at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 24, 2021. It is the flight engineer’s responsibility to inspect and operate all mechanic systems before, during and after flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 01:24
|Photo ID:
|6536797
|VIRIN:
|210224-F-DN281-1402
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|6
This work, 908th EARS aerial refuels F-15Es, F-16Cs [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT