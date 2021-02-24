908th EARS aerial refuels F-15Es, F-16Cs

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron flies over Southwest Asia, Feb. 24, 2021. The F-16C is a compact, highly maneuverable, multi-role aircraft that can carry out air-to-air and air-to-ground attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
