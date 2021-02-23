U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andres Alvarado, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender flight engineer, performs preflight inspections at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 24, 2021. A flight engineer regulates electrical, fuel, pneumatic and hydraulic systems while also computing the weight and balance of the aircraft to ensure mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 01:24 Photo ID: 6536796 VIRIN: 210224-F-DN281-1411 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.44 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th EARS aerial refuels F-15Es, F-16Cs [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.