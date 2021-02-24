A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron flies over Southwest Asia, Feb. 24, 2021. The F-16’s cockpit and bubble canopy afford the pilot unobstructed forward and upward vision while improving vision over the side and to the rear of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 01:24 Photo ID: 6536792 VIRIN: 210224-F-DN281-1251 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 1.79 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th EARS aerial refuels F-15Es, F-16Cs [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.