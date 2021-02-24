A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 331st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) flies over Southwest Asia, Feb. 24, 2021. The 331st EFS’s presence displayed security and stability within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 01:25 Photo ID: 6536803 VIRIN: 210224-F-DN281-1308 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.14 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 4 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th EARS aerial refuels F-15Es, F-16Cs [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.