U.S. Air Force Capt. Stephen Rose, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron (EARS) KC-10 Extender pilot, turns a dial over Southwest Asia, Feb. 24, 2021. The 908th EARS provides U.S. Central Command the capability to support aerial refueling to joint and coalitions partners within their area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 01:25
|Photo ID:
|6536802
|VIRIN:
|210224-F-DN281-1657
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|6
This work, 908th EARS aerial refuels F-15Es, F-16Cs [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
