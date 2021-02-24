Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th EARS aerial refuels F-15Es, F-16Cs

    908th EARS aerial refuels F-15Es, F-16Cs

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Stephen Rose, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron (EARS) KC-10 Extender pilot, turns a dial over Southwest Asia, Feb. 24, 2021. The 908th EARS provides U.S. Central Command the capability to support aerial refueling to joint and coalitions partners within their area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 908th EARS aerial refuels F-15Es, F-16Cs, by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-10
    908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron
    U.S. Air Force Central
    77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    331st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron

