908th EARS aerial refuels F-15Es, F-16Cs

U.S. Air Force Capt. Stephen Rose, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron (EARS) KC-10 Extender pilot, turns a dial over Southwest Asia, Feb. 24, 2021. The 908th EARS provides U.S. Central Command the capability to support aerial refueling to joint and coalitions partners within their area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

