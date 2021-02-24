Two U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 331st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron fly over Southwest Asia, Feb. 24, 2021. The F-15E is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions day or night in all weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 01:24
|Photo ID:
|6536794
|VIRIN:
|210224-F-DN281-1346
|Resolution:
|2306x1500
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|7
This work, 908th EARS aerial refuels F-15Es, F-16Cs [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT