U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christina Price, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender boom operator, looks out a window over Southwest Asia, Feb. 24, 2021. Price provides aerial refueling to F-15Es and F-16Cs so that pilots could provide continuous security within the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
This work, 908th EARS aerial refuels F-15Es, F-16Cs [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
