908th EARS aerial refuels F-15Es, F-16Cs

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Macy Miller, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender co-pilot, turns to talk to the flight engineer over Southwest Asia, Feb. 24, 2021. The KC-10 crew provided aerial refueling to F-15Es and F-16Cs in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to ensure regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

