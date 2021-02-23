U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Macy Miller, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling (EARS) Squadron KC-10 Extender co-pilot, performs preflight procedures at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 24, 2021. The 908th EARS provides U.S. Central Command global mobility capabilities within and around the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 01:24
|Photo ID:
|6536795
|VIRIN:
|210224-F-DN281-1369
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|6
This work, 908th EARS aerial refuels F-15Es, F-16Cs [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
