A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron flies over Southwest Asia, Feb. 24, 2021. U.S. Central Command maintains robust defensive capabilities to preserve security and stability throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 01:24
|Photo ID:
|6536800
|VIRIN:
|210224-F-DN281-1211
|Resolution:
|2293x1500
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|6
This work, 908th EARS aerial refuels F-15Es, F-16Cs [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT