From Builder to Building Careers

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 3, 2021) Builder 2nd Class Kiara Harris, from Seattle, Washington, assigned to the Public Works Department Naples, closes her Navy Counselor binder after completing her oral cross examination with four Navy Counselors. Harris was only allowed to use the binder for the last segment of her two-hour cross examination. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 Location: NAPLES, IT