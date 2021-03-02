Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Builder to Building Careers

    From Builder to Building Careers

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Green 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 3, 2021) Builder 2nd Class Kiara Harris, from Seattle, Washington, assigned to the Public Works Department Naples, closes her Navy Counselor binder after completing her oral cross examination with four Navy Counselors. Harris was only allowed to use the binder for the last segment of her two-hour cross examination. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 03:02
    Photo ID: 6516842
    VIRIN: 210203-N-HB733-0016
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    This work, From Builder to Building Careers, by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    From Builder to Building Careers

    Seabees
    NCC
    Navy Counselors
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    PWD Naples
    Navy Career Counselors

