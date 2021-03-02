NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 3, 2021) Builder 2nd Class Kiara Harris, from Seattle, Washington, assigned to the Public Works Department Naples, responds to questions during a cross examination board to become a Navy Counselor. Four Navy Counselors from Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Naples, Naval Support Activity Naples, U.S. Naval Hospital Naples and the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) cross examine Harris. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 03:01 Photo ID: 6516839 VIRIN: 210203-N-HB733-0013 Resolution: 3626x2417 Size: 1.33 MB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Builder to Building Careers [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.