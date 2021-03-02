Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Builder to Building Careers [Image 10 of 14]

    From Builder to Building Careers

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Green 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 3, 2021) Builder 2nd Class Kiara Harris, from Seattle, Washington, assigned to the Public Works Department Naples, responds to questions during a cross examination board to become a Navy Counselor. Four Navy Counselors from Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Naples, Naval Support Activity Naples, U.S. Naval Hospital Naples and the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) cross examine Harris. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 03:01
    Photo ID: 6516839
    VIRIN: 210203-N-HB733-0013
    Resolution: 3626x2417
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    This work, From Builder to Building Careers [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    From Builder to Building Careers

    Navy Counselor

    Seabees
    NCC
    Navy Counselors
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    PWD Naples
    Navy Career Counselors

