From Builder to Building Careers

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 7, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Class Pedro Samame, of Miami, Florida, assigned to the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) trains Builder 2nd Class Kiara Harris, of Seattle, Washington, assigned to the Public Works Department Naples for her career counselor cross-examination. In one month, Harris will conduct a cross examination with four Navy Career Counselors form the local Naples, Italy area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

