NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 3, 2021) Builder 2nd Class Kiara Harris, from Seattle, Washington, assigned to the Public Works Department Naples, responds to a cross examination question from Navy Counselor 1st Class Tywan Young, from Georgetown, South Carolina, assigned to the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Naples, during her Navy Career Counselor Oral Board. Most Navy Counselors have to submit an entire package to cross-rate into the community, and this includes endorsement letters from Navy Counselors, immediate superior in charge and Type Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 03:01 Photo ID: 6516837 VIRIN: 210203-N-HB733-0011 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 1.72 MB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Builder to Building Careers [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.