NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 3, 2021) Builder 2nd Class Kiara Harris, from Seattle, Washington, assigned to the Public Works Department Naples, waits to hear the results of her two-hour cross examination with four Navy Counselors across the Naples area. She successfully passed her oral exam and received four endorsements for a package submission to cross rate as a Navy Counselor. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)
|02.03.2021
|02.11.2021 03:02
|NAPLES, IT
From Builder to Building Careers
