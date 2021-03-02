NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 3, 2021) Builder 2nd Class Kiara Harris, from Seattle, Washington, assigned to the Public Works Department Naples, waits to hear the results of her two-hour cross examination with four Navy Counselors across the Naples area. She successfully passed her oral exam and received four endorsements for a package submission to cross rate as a Navy Counselor. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 03:02 Photo ID: 6516843 VIRIN: 210203-N-HB733-0019 Resolution: 1627x2441 Size: 408.01 KB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Builder to Building Careers [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.