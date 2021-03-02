NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 3, 2021) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Daniel Hill, left, listens to Builder 2nd Class Kiara Harris, both assigned to the Public Works Department Naples, respond to a cross examination question from Navy Counselor 1st Class Michael Miller, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, during her Navy Career Counselor oral board. Four Navy Counselors from the local Naples area cross-examined Harris for a Command Career Package. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 03:01 Photo ID: 6516834 VIRIN: 210203-N-HB733-0007 Resolution: 2719x1813 Size: 698.42 KB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Builder to Building Careers [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.