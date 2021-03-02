From Builder to Building Careers

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 3, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Class Pedro Samame, of Miami, Florida, assigned to the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT), listens to the cross examination board of Builder 2nd Class Kiara Harris, of Seattle, Washington, assigned to the Public Works Department Naples. The Navy Counselor patch, also called “cookie”, is authorized to be worn by all personnel in the Navy Counselor rating assigned as the Command Career Counselor. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

