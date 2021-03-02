NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 3, 2021) Builder 2nd Class Kiara Harris, of Seattle, Washington, assigned to Public Works Department Naples, waits to begin her cross-examination board with four Navy Counselors from the local Naples area. The tradition of a verbal cross examination was developed from the Pentagon as a way to certify that a person will be able to act under pressure and follow the correct protocol. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 03:01
|Photo ID:
|6516830
|VIRIN:
|210203-N-HB733-0006
|Resolution:
|3160x2107
|Size:
|900.71 KB
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Builder to Building Careers [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Builder to Building Careers
