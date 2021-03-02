From Builder to Building Careers

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 3, 2021) Builder 2nd Class Kiara Harris, of Seattle, Washington, assigned to Public Works Department Naples, waits to begin her cross-examination board with four Navy Counselors from the local Naples area. The tradition of a verbal cross examination was developed from the Pentagon as a way to certify that a person will be able to act under pressure and follow the correct protocol. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

