From Builder to Building Careers

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 3, 2021) A Personnel Qualifications Standard for Command Career Counselor is on a table during a cross examination for Builder 2nd Class Kiara Harris, assigned to Public Works Department Naples. Harris was crossed examined by four Navy Counselors for two hours to prove her knowledge and gain their endorsement for a package to become a Navy Counselor. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 Location: NAPLES, IT