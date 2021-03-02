From Builder to Building Careers

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 3, 2021) Builder 2nd Class Kiara Harris, of Seattle, Washington, assigned to Public Works Department Naples, waits to enter a conference room during her cross examination from a Seabee to a Navy Counselor. Harris has studied Navy-specific information such as advancement and promotion, pay and benefits, career assignment and planning, retirement and separation, education, training and much more. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

