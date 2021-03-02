Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    From Builder to Building Careers [Image 3 of 14]

    From Builder to Building Careers

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Green 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 3, 2021) Builder 2nd Class Kiara Harris, of Seattle, Washington, assigned to Public Works Department Naples, waits to enter a conference room during her cross examination from a Seabee to a Navy Counselor. Harris has studied Navy-specific information such as advancement and promotion, pay and benefits, career assignment and planning, retirement and separation, education, training and much more. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 03:01
    Photo ID: 6516829
    VIRIN: 210203-N-HB733-0005
    Resolution: 3016x4528
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Builder to Building Careers [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Builder to Building Careers
    From Builder to Building Careers
    From Builder to Building Careers
    From Builder to Building Careers
    From Builder to Building Careers
    From Builder to Building Careers
    From Builder to Building Careers
    From Builder to Building Careers
    From Builder to Building Careers
    From Builder to Building Careers
    From Builder to Building Careers
    From Builder to Building Careers
    From Builder to Building Careers
    From Builder to Building Careers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Builder to Building Careers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Navy Counselor

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NCC"
    Navy Counselors
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    PWD Naples
    Navy Career Counselors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT