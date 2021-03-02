From Builder to Building Careers

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 3, 2021) Builder 2nd Class Kiara Harris, from Seattle, Washington, assigned to the Public Works Department Naples, listens to a question from Navy Counselor 1st Class Michael Miller, from Lake Elsinore, California, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, during her Navy Career Counselor oral board. Four Navy Counselors gathered to cross examine Harris for her Navy Career Counselor package. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

