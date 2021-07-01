From Builder to Building Careers

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTVITY NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 7, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Class Pedro Samame, of Miami, Florida, flips through a Navy Career Counselor Personnel Qualification Standard while training Builder 2nd Class Kiara Harris, of Seattle, Washington, both assigned to the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT). Harris is preparing to cross-rate from the Seabee community to a Navy Career Counselor, but first she has to pass a screening from local Navy Career Counselors in the Naples, Italy area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Release)

