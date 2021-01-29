Flight Ops

An E-2C Hawkeye, attached to the “Screwtops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123 lands on USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck Jan. 29, 2021. Peters visited Ford to receive a tour and briefs on Ford’s aviation intermediate maintenance capabilities and flight deck systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Melvin)

