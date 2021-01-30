Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Medical [Image 16 of 21]

    Medical

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Sarah Mead 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Lt. Edward Koonce, from Jackson, Tennessee, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) medical department as the ships physical therapy officer, provides treatment for a patient in Ford's medical, Jan. 30, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sarah Mead)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 20:28
    Photo ID: 6502703
    VIRIN: 210130-N-EQ052-1014
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 883.3 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical [Image 21 of 21], by SA Sarah Mead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Laundry
    Laundry
    Laundry
    Laundry
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Wielding
    Wielding
    Medical
    Medical
    Medical
    Medical
    Medical
    Medical
    Flight Ops
    Medical

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 78
    GRF
    First In Class
    Forged by the Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT