Lt. Edward Koonce, from Jackson, Tennessee, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) medical department as the ships physical therapy officer, provides treatment for a patient in Ford's medical, Jan. 30, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sarah Mead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 20:28 Photo ID: 6502703 VIRIN: 210130-N-EQ052-1014 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 883.3 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical [Image 21 of 21], by SA Sarah Mead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.