Lt. Edward Koonce, from Jackson, Tennessee, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) medical department as the ships physical therapy officer, provides treatment for a patient in Ford's medical, Jan. 30, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sarah Mead)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 20:28
|Photo ID:
|6502703
|VIRIN:
|210130-N-EQ052-1014
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|883.3 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Medical [Image 21 of 21], by SA Sarah Mead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT